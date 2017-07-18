On 1st birthday since John Glenn died, memorial plans abound

By Published:
FILE – In this Feb. 20, 2012, file photo, U.S. Sen. John Glenn talks with astronauts on the International Space Station via satellite before a discussion titled "Learning from the Past to Innovate for the Future" in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's devotees are pushing forward with ideas for memorials and honors as the anniversary of the astronaut's birth arrives Tuesday, July 18, 2017, for the first time since his death on Dec. 8, 2016, at age 95. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Some plans to honor John Glenn didn’t fly, but that hasn’t stopped the late astronaut’s devotees from pushing forward with other ideas.

Numerous memorials and honors are being pursued as Glenn’s birthday arrives Tuesday for the first time since his death in December at age 95.

An application to place Glenn’s birthplace in Cambridge on the National Register of Historic Places was rejected. The eastern Ohio city is proceeding instead with a plaque commemorating the first American to orbit Earth.

A Glenn sculpture envisioned for the Ohio Statehouse also hit a snag. But the city of New Philadelphia is exploring placing one at Harry Clever Field, where Glenn learned to fly.

Last week, ground was broken on a John Glenn Astronomy Park near Hocking Hills State Park in southern Ohio.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s