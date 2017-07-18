Pizza Hut hiring 14,000 drivers for new delivery experience

PLANO, TX (NBC News) — Pizza Hut has a new focus on delivery.

The pizza chain says it’s rolling out a new algorithm nationwide to improve the accuracy and reliability of its delivery experience.

It says the system is capable of predicting how long a delivery will take, and will account for several factors, such as weather, construction and traffic.

Pizza Hut also plans to hire 14,000 new delivery drivers through the end of the year.

In January, Pizza Hut announced it would be hiring an additional 11,000 people prior to the Super Bowl.