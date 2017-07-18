Plans approved for Franklin County addiction stabilization center

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Board of Franklin County (ADAMH) has approved a plan for a new “addiction stabilization center”.

The center will have a total of 55 beds to triage patients and provide immediate access to detox and treatment.

The new center is part of the Franklin County Opiate Action Plan announced in June.

David Royer, CEO of ADAMH says a new strategy was needed. “We realized pretty quickly that there was a mounting sense of frustration and somewhat resignation by first responders, police, as well as emergency room physicians about the unavailability to timely treatment,” Royer said. “It’s a near death experience and literally, there’s a small window of opportunity.”

The new center will occupy space in the former Mercy Hospital building at 1430 South High St. It will be operated by Maryhaven, a comprehensive treatment center, and funded through a combination of federal, state and local money. It is expected to be open and operating by September.

Royer said the center should help to break the cycle of some addicts repeatedly overdosing and being revived with Narcan.

“The reality is that people probably repeat Narcan usage because there’s not availability and there’s not timeliness to the availability,” Royer said. “What we’re going to try to do is break that cycle in a very constructive way.”

The ADAMH Board also approved funding to expand Mobile Response Services which connect clinicians to people at risk while being treated in local emergency rooms.

More than 4,000 Ohioans died of unintentional overdoses last year.