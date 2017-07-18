Pres. Trump announces he is coming to Ohio next week

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – President Donald Trump announced he’s coming to Youngstown next week.

He will be at the Covelli Centre on Tuesday, July 25 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Trump last visited the area when he stopped at the Canfield Fair last September. His last visit to Ohio was a Cincinnati rally in June.

You can register to attend the Youngstown event on President Trump’s website.

Attendees are asked not to bring homemade signs, banners, professional cameras or selfie sticks. Backpacks and large bags aren’t permitted either.

Merchandise will be sold at the event.