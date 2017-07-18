Several homes evacuated due to gas leak south of OSU

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Several homes and businesses were evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to a gas leak south of Ohio State’s campus.

It happened around 2:48pm on Euclid Avenue near Pearl Alley.

According to firefighters, a construction crew hit a gas line with his backhoe.

Nearby businesses and apartments were evacuated by firefighters. The construction site was also evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

People evacuated from their home or business were able to stay at the Northside Branch of the Columbus Library.

The gas was shut off shortly after 5:30pm.