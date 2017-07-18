Tennessee officer decommissioned, charged with theft of bottled water

WKRN Staff Published:
Wesley Feinstein (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro-Nashville police officer is accused of taking a bottle of water from a refrigerator while at a businesses during what turned out to be a false burglary call.

Metro police say Wesley Feinstein, of the Central Precinct, was decommissioned and assigned to desk duty.

A press release states Feinstein responded to the burglary alarm call at 3:45 p.m. Saturday at Emma Incorporated on Lea Avenue.

Officers reportedly found an unsecured door and entered the building to see if anyone was inside. Feinstein reportedly took a bottle of water from a small refrigerator during that time.

Police say another officer who saw it reported Feinstein’s action to a superior. The bottle of water was subsequently recovered from the officer’s patrol car.

The police department says Feinstein was immediately relieved of duty Saturday and issued a misdemeanor citation charging him with theft.

The Metro Nashville Police Department’s Office of Professional Accountability is conducting an administrative investigation.

