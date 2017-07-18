The Miracle League honors “Buddies” for 8 years of volunteering.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Carly Stang, a recent graduate of Hilliard Darby High School, and Clare Proctor, a graduate of Dublin Coffman have volunteered for The Miracle League over the past 8 years. The Miracle League provides the opportunity for athletes with developmental disabilities to play baseball with the help nearly 300 “Buddy” volunteers and coaches. Proctor was paired with an athlete named Jerry this past Saturday.

“She’s awesome, she doesn’t speak, but she loves saying “hi” to everyone, she waves…she loves connecting people up. I like to call her the little match-maker because she’ll pick buddies for each other,” said Proctor.

Stang watched her two sisters, Jenna and Riley, play in The Miracle League, so she understands how much the “Buddies” mean to the athletes.

“For some of these kids it’s just a team sport, and they’re not on a much of teams that are super competitive, so the opportunity to be out here is just amazing…to be apart of that is just an incredible feeling, just the ability to give back,” said Stang.

Proctor added, “It was a little scary at first, just like intimidating with a lot of responsibility to try to get these kids to have fun, but you learn how much they have a desire to just go play.”

This past Saturday, The Miracle League thanked Carly and Clare for their years of selfless service to the program by awarding them scholarships for their college education.

“I was crying earlier because it’s emotional but it’s really exciting because I feel like I’ve tried to impact these kids,” said Stang. “It’s really an honor, it’s an incredible program that I feel so lucky to be a part of,” said Proctor.