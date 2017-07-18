Woman arrested after picking up heroin at Knox Co. post office, police say

GAMBIER, OH (WCMH) – A sting operation in Knox County has landed a woman in jail after she went to pick up a package full of heroin at the post office.

Megan Miller, 32, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin on Monday.

As the opiate epidemic continues to get worse, Captain Jay Sheffer with the Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office said drug traffickers are using all kinds of methods to get heroin to addicts. That includes shipping drugs through the United States Postal Service.

“People are getting kind of ingenious in the different ways they try and move drugs,” said Capt. Sheffer.

But, this time USPS inspectors and Knox Co. deputies didn’t allow a postal package full of heroin to slip through the cracks.

“They made contact, said the package was at the post office,” he said. “I would imagine she went to get it.”

Instead of getting her package delivered, Miller was asked to come to the Gambier Post Office to pick it up, in what investigators call a controlled delivery. That’s where undercover detectives were waiting for her.

“They would show up, ask for their package, once possession then we would make contact with that person, identify ourselves and kind of give them a low down on why we were there and what was going on,” said Capt. Sheffer.

She was arrested and charged with possession of heroin. Capt. Sheffer said she could face additional charges, depending on what detectives uncover.

“It’s a matter of working back to the supplier, if we can cut off the supply, then hopefully we can stop that demand,” he said. “Definitely a good feeling to get that stuff off the streets, which is going to save us from potentially having to go out and save more lives with the Narcan.”

USPS inspectors enforce more than 200 federal laws to keep the postal system safe. Customers can report illegal activity by calling: 1-877-876-2455.