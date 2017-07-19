At-risk inmates get overdose antidote when leaving Ohio jail

By Published:

CANTON, Ohio (AP) – A northeastern Ohio sheriff says inmates considered at risk of overdosing on opioids will be given overdose antidote kits when they’re released from jail under a pilot project.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office anticipates distributing about 75 naloxone kits to inmates being discharged from the jail in Canton.

The program also includes training on the use of the opioid-overdose antidote upon release. The sheriff’s office says the naloxone distribution is a new part of a larger, state-funded pilot project to determine best practices for jail systems dealing with the epidemic of drug use.

The office says inmates considered at risk of overdosing were previously encouraged to contact a community-based overdose education and naloxone distribution program known as Project DAWN.

