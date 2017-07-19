Celebrating National Hot Dog Day

WISH TV/WLNS Published: Updated:
Hot dogs are ready to serve at an Oscar Meyer promotion in New York's Times Square Tuesday, June 10, 2008. (AP File Photo/Mark Lennihan)

COLUMBUS (WLNS/WISH) – You might have overlooked this important day on your calendar but this is National Hot Dog Day.

How could you have overlooked the one day of the year dedicated to celebrating those handfuls of tasty delights?

The hot dog has an illustrious history going back to its invention in the German city of Frankfort and dubbed a “frankfurter”.

Earlier this month competitive eater Joey Chestnut ate 72 Nathan’s hot dogs in ten minutes at the annual hot dog eating contest at Coney Island.

Where’s your favorite place in central Ohio to get a hot dog?

