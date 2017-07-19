COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say the suspect in the robbery of a PNC bank was wearing fake dreadlocks at the time.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 1:19pm, Tuesday, a man entered the PNC Bank in the 700 block of Neil Avenue and approached the counter.

Police said the man displayed a handgun and demanded money.

The teller complied with the suspect’s demands, and the suspect ran from the bank after receiving an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 50s, about 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a thin build, and was seen wearing fake dreadlocks, a gray shirt and dark pants.

PHOTOS: Columbus police searching for fake-dreadlock wearing bank robbery suspect View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Anyone with information on the robbery can call the Columbus Division of Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665.