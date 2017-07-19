Double homicide is second in three months at west Columbus apartment complex

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For the second time since April 22, an apartment complex on Columbus’ west side was the scene of a double homicide.

Abdul Cadir Ali Yussef and Mohamed Ali Mohamed died after being shot just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning, according to Columbus Police. Three others were injured in the incident, including a woman living the apartment below. Victims told police the situation started out as a home invasion around 4 p.m. and the intruders held the victims hostage before the shooting began. The other three victims are expected to survive.

Police are still on the lookout for Desmond Webster and Julius Anderson, who they’ve charged with aggravated murder as a result of the killings. They are considered armed and dangerous.

“I see on TV, people getting shot out here,” says Whittney Tucker, whose sister Ashley was the woman shot in the apartment below. “This is not an area I’d raise my kids if I had any.”

Josh Marshall does have kids and lives in a complex just a stone’s throw away from Wedgewood Village Complex, which NBC4 has visited four times since April 22 after reports of shootings.

“It’s just too close to home. It’s right behind me,” says Marshall, who says gunfire from the area of the Wedgewood complex hit his building earlier this month. “There’s always some type of shooting. Always some fighting … it’s just ridiculous.”

Marshall says they don’t have near the same amount of crime in that neighborhood outside of the Wedgewood Village Apartment complex.

Employees of the apartment complex declined an interview with NBC4.