Man beats odds of catching blue lobster, donates to science

By Published:
A rare blue lobster caught by local lobsterman, Greg Ward, is on display at the Seacoast Science Center in Rye, N.H., on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Ward initially thought he had snagged an albino lobster when he examined his catch off the coast Monday where New Hampshire borders Maine. The Rye lobsterman quickly realized his hard-shell lobster was a unique blue and cream color. [Rich Beauchesne/Portsmouth Herald via AP)

PORTSMOUTH, NH (AP) — A New Hampshire lobsterman has joined an elite club after catching a rare blue lobster.

The Portsmouth Herald reports Greg Ward initially thought he had snagged an albino lobster when he examined his catch off the coast Monday where New Hampshire borders Maine. The Rye lobsterman quickly realized his hard-shell lobster was a unique blue and cream color.

The oft-cited odds of catching a blue lobster are 1 in 2 million. But no one knows for sure.

Ward says the lobster is unlike anything he’s ever seen.

He gave the rare crustacean to the Seacoast Science Center in Rye to study and put on display.

Center aquarist Rob Royer says Ward’s blue lobster will go on display in the “exotic” lobster tank once it acclimates to the water.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s