Man dies days after being hit by car in Hilliard

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) — A Columbus man has died after being hit by a car Friday afternoon.

It happened around 4:35pm on July 14 on Main Street, at the intersection of Wakefield Drive, according to Hilliard police.

According to police, 27-year-old Lester Ferrell Jr., 27, of Columbus, was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a car driven by a 17-year-old.

Ferrell was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. Police say he died Tuesday.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.