Man responsible for at least 19 arsons arrested near Youngstown, police say

SHARON, PA (WKBN) – Sharon, Pennsylvania police have a man in custody who they believe is responsible for more than a dozen arsons in the city.

Police are confident that John Burns is involved in at least 19 arsons on Sharon’s west side.

Officers arrested Burns around 8:30 Wednesday night at his Farrell home and searched his house, according to Police Chief Gerry Smith.

The department said tips from the public during a press conference several weeks ago helped officers catch him.

Pennsylvania State Police is also involved in the investigation.

Over the past two years, the total number of fires in Sharon is estimated to be near 30.

