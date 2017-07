COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a shooting near Wedgewood Village early Wednesday morning.

Police and medics were called to the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive just before 2:00 am.

Police say two victims were taken to Mount Carmel West in critical condition. A third victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth victim was taken to Doctors West in stable condition.

According to police, the suspect was wearing a white t-shirt and capri-style blue jeans.