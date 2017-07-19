Olentangy students charged with making bombs

Published:

DELAWARE COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Two high school students in the Olentangy school district have been charged with making bombs.

According to the Columbus Division of Fire, on June 15, multiple law enforcement agencies, along with the Columbus Fire Bomb Squad were called to Arrow Feather Lane in Delaware County after a resident found an improvised explosive device attached to a fire extinguisher.

Bomb Squad members rendered the explosive safe and an investigation into the incident began.

A local high school student was identified as a suspect the same day, an a search warrant of his home resulted in the discovery of approximately 15 other improvised explosive devices, approximately 5 pounds of explosive powders and many other components of explosives and improvised explosive devices, according to firefighters.

According to lead investigator Mike DeFrancisco, “The variety and quantity of different explosives that were in this apartment would have definitely destroyed the unit if not the entire third floor.”

Two students have been charged with unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance, a fifth-degree felony, after an investigation of a discarded improvised explosive device.

The case remains under investigation, and according to Columbus Division of Fire Kevin O’Connor, possible charges are pending against other students involved.

