One person taken to Children’s Hospital after stabbing in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition after a stabbing in northeast Columbus.

The incident occurred in the 5500 block of Sierra Ridge Drive shortly after 11am Wednesday.

Another person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital from the same scene, but police did not specify why.

