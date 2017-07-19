Pickerington continues to clean up after flooding

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Areas of Pickerington were hit hard with storms last week. Today, neighbors are picking up the pieces and trying to clean up damage.

The city is asking for anyone affected to come forth so that they can ask for the proper amount of state assistance to get the city back to what it was.

Robert Goza, his wife, and their two small children are currently living in a hotel after their home was filled with two feet of sewage water

“I heard what sounded like a bunch of water flow so I thought ok I’ll check the sinks and see if the kids left it on but I heard it was very strong when I went by the stairs here,” said Goza.

When Goza approached his staircase he couldn’t believe what he saw.

“Walked down here and I come down I’m seeing water just about to here but it’s not normal this isn’t water, it’s sewage,” said Goza. “This was gushing up pretty heavy.”

Goza an Army vet – says the smell from the sewage water is unbearable. He says he’s never smelled anything like this – even during his eight years of military service – training in pretty tough conditions.

“There’s not too many times in my military service where I would have that kind of smell that I dealt with,” said Goza. “Level 3 contamination is what they call it. Guy that came in literally said you do not want your family in the house when this is in here because the air quality is so bad it will give you diseases that are long term. Just to get this moved out, the contamination moved out has been nearly $17 grand out of my own pocket.”

Goza says the actual damages total over $35,000 dollars.

“This has put me to the cusp if I don’t know it’s a stress level that’s beyond what I’ve experienced before,” said Goza.”It does suck my main concern was getting the kids out of the home, safe.”

“All their toys were down here. I brought my son in here when it wasn’t too stinky and Took him just walked in right to there and I saw and his face he started getting sad so I said let’s go back upstairs because it was very impactful and for my daughter as well,” said Goza.

The family is moving forward hoping to get back into their home in the next week.

“I was focused on trying to stop it and trying to get it out any way possible because if I did not get those pump trucks engaged I’m the lowest person on this street so everything would have been worse than what we see it now,” said Goza.

If you were affected here in Pickerington by the storms, the city is asking you to call them immediately so they can help you.

Citymanager@pickerington.net

614-837-3974

Direct your calls and emails to Bill Vance