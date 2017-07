CHARLOTTE, NC (WCMH) – Police in North Carolina say a man jumped onto a moving train to escape a police pursuit Wednesday.

It started along I-85 in Charlotte, WSOC reported.

Police said the suspect got out of his car and moved onto a moving train in order to get away from officers. He ended up getting off the train and ran into a wooded area.

Police have not located him. As of 11pm Wednesday.

Two other people were taken into custody.