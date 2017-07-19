Pro golfer weighs in on new dress code that forbids revealing outfits

(INSIDE EDITION)

(INSIDE EDITION) — The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) has released a new dress code for women and professional golfer Paige Spiranac is one of a few female golfers who are not happy about it.

The new dress code prohibits ladies from wearing tops with plunging necklines, short skirts, workout gear or racerback tops without a collar, which came as a surprise to Spiranac, who has often been seen in short skirts and skin tight tops while playing.

Spiranac made her feelings known about the new rules, tweeting earlier this week: “Untucked shirts, and clothes that don’t fit (too tight or loose) should be added. Because I think that looks unprofessional as well too.”

The New York Golf Center showed Inside Edition a few outfits that are approved for the green, including a sleeveless top with a collar.

Marika Washchyshyn, a writer for Golf.com, also reacted to the rule.

“The players want to be comfortable,” she said. “But they also want to look good.”

Amid the uproar, the LGPA made a statement regarding the dress code.

“Recent comments in the media about a ‘new’ LPGA dress code are much to do about nothing. We simply updated our existing policy with minor clarifications, which were directed by our members for our members.

“This is not a regression, but rather a clarification for members of the policy, with references relevant to today’s fashion styles.

“There was not meant to be, nor will there be, a discernible difference to what players are currently wearing out on Tour.”

