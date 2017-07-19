Stranded fugitive arrested after flagging down deputy

By Published:

RACELAND, La. (AP) — A fugitive who authorities say evaded capture since 2013 has been arrested after he flagged down a deputy in Louisiana.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that 30-year-old Jansen Simon was walking down Louisiana Highway 182 on Sunday when he flagged down a deputy. Simon told the deputy he was traveling with his friends, but they had left him on the side of the road.

News outlets report the officer verified Simon’s identity and took him into custody. In 2013, authorities say Simon struck another man with a hammer during an argument outside a bar. The man suffered a fractured skull.

Simon was charged with aggravated second-degree battery and two counts of contempt of court.

It’s unclear if Simon has a lawyer.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s