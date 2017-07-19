VIDEO: Three Amur tiger cubs born at Columbus Zoo

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium says three Amur tiger cubs were born last week to 10-year-old mother Mara.

This is Mara’s second litter.

Two of the cubs were born Wednesday evening, July 12. The third was born early in the morning Thursday, July 13. A fourth cub was stillborn.

The father of the litter is Jupiter, who came to Columbus in 2015 and has sired three litters.

The cubs join six other Amur tigers at the Zoo, including three which were born in the spring. Jupiter sired these cubs as well.

Amur tigers, also known as Siberian tigers, are endangered.