COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three people were hospitalized after a crash on Frebis Avenue, today.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 1:13pm, Wednesday, a crash was reported on Frebis Avenue near Berkeley Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a car had crashed into a pole in the area.

Two people were taken to Grant Medical Center and a third was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital; all are in serious condition.

Columbus police continue to investigate the crash.