West Virginia boy, 5, takes 2-year-old brother for three mile joy ride in mother’s car

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WSAZ) Two young children are safe after crashing their mother’s car Monday evening.

A 5-year-old boy drove the car for nearly three miles, with his 2-year-old brother along for the ride. Miraculously, both made it out without a scratch.

Investigators are still trying to figure out how it all happened, saying there are many more questions than answers.

“To be their age, I know my kids couldn’t get in the car and make it that far,” said Sharlene Wiseman, who owns the Bronco Junction Apartments where the boys live.

Deputies say the boys drove three miles down country roads all alone before eventually crashing.

As a former teacher and a mom, Wiseman’s concerns come from a deeply personal place.

“I said six or seven years ago to the day we had lost our son in a motorcycle accident,” she said. “The pain that you go through with losing a child is forever. You never get over it.”

