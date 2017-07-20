Baseball-themed gender reveal goes hilariously wrong when dad pitches

By Published:
Courtesy: Laura Garner / ViralHog.com

DENVER, N.C. (WFLA/NBC News) — Gender reveal ideas are getting more and more creative, but some just don’t go as planned.

You could call this gender reveal a failure.

Justin and Laura Garner of Denver, North Carolina recently had a baseball themed reveal party. The plan was for Laura to pitch a powder-filled ball to Justin who was supposed to hit it hard enough for the ball to explode and reveal the sex of their unborn child.

Unfortunately, the ball never exploded and instead accidentally hit Laura in the face.

The moment apparently was so funny that the successful reveal, which did eventually occur, never made it on camera because Laura’s sister was laughing too hard to catch it.

The couple is expecting a baby boy in December.

