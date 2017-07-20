Block watch reports spike of thefts and burglaries in Hilltop neighborhood

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Lisa Boggs says there have been at least 31 thefts or burglaries in a three block area around South Ogden Ave. in just the past month.

“Some of our kids are terrorized, some of our seniors are afraid and it’s just downright mean,” Boggs said.

Boggs is the Block Watch coordinator for the Hilltop neighborhood and says the thefts are getting out of control.

One of the victims, Kimberly Conley, says she put new locks on her garage, “They kicked in the door and they took the lawnmower,” Conley said.

The recent thefts include bicycles, tools and numerous lawnmowers.

Conley says the epidemic of drug addiction has changed the feel of the neighborhood.

“I was comfortable when I moved here but these last four or five years, it’s been rough,” Conley said. “It’s affected everybody.”

Columbus Police community liaison officer Brian Newsome is in regular contact with Boggs and others in the neighborhood. He says police do have a number of vehicles and persons of interest in the rash of thefts. He says it’s important that all of the victims file police reports and call when they see suspicious activity.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s