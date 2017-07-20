Block watch reports spike of thefts and burglaries in Hilltop neighborhood

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Lisa Boggs says there have been at least 31 thefts or burglaries in a three block area around South Ogden Ave. in just the past month.

“Some of our kids are terrorized, some of our seniors are afraid and it’s just downright mean,” Boggs said.

Boggs is the Block Watch coordinator for the Hilltop neighborhood and says the thefts are getting out of control.

One of the victims, Kimberly Conley, says she put new locks on her garage, “They kicked in the door and they took the lawnmower,” Conley said.

The recent thefts include bicycles, tools and numerous lawnmowers.

Conley says the epidemic of drug addiction has changed the feel of the neighborhood.

“I was comfortable when I moved here but these last four or five years, it’s been rough,” Conley said. “It’s affected everybody.”

Columbus Police community liaison officer Brian Newsome is in regular contact with Boggs and others in the neighborhood. He says police do have a number of vehicles and persons of interest in the rash of thefts. He says it’s important that all of the victims file police reports and call when they see suspicious activity.