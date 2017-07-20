Case of encephalitis confirmed in Delaware County

ASHLEY, OH (WCMH) — A confirmed case of La Crosse encephalitis in Delaware County has prompted the Delaware General Health District to get involved and start informing the community.

A resident of Ashley was hospitalized with symptoms of La Crosse encephalitis, according to the health department.

The Delaware General Health District went door to door passing out packets to neighbors informing them of the potential health risks they could be facing.

“Brochure talking about different diseases that mosquitos can transmit, repellant for folks to use to protect themselves from mosquitos, screen protectors, some screen menders here,” said Adam Howard, Environmental Health Manager.

700 families received packets, warning them about La Crosse encephalitis, which is a rare illness transmitted by mosquito bites.

“When that does happen it can be serious,” said Howard

Howard also adds that even though it is rare it can cause serious health risks. “Flu like symptoms vomiting, nausea, tiredness and in rare cases it’s going to cause swelling of the brain.”

An illness that Village of Ashley resident Connie Helton didn’t know existed,

“It makes me nervous because I got grandkids that are out and about,” said Helton.

Officials are taking extra precaution and setting out mosquito traps.

“Draws the mosquitos down and we have just a battery pack that it hooks up to so we install a net over top of it and the net fits in here,” said Howard. “Now we have basically an odor that it puts off and it’s going to attract the mosquitos into our net.”

The mosquitos are then frozen and tested for the disease.

“For this disease, there’s no vaccine and no direct treatment so if you have a severe form of it, you’re going to have to go to the hospital and give you supportive treatment,” said Howard.

Residents in the Village of Ashley can expect fogging to take place over the next several days, the Delaware General Health District adds is you have any symptoms you are being asked to call your doctor immediately.