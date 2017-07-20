Clintonville residents wonder if ‘Rain Gardens’ will work

CLINTONVILLE, OH (WCMH) — If you haven’t heard of Rain Gardens yet, you likely will soon. They are part of a pilot program in Clintonville designed to combat storm water run-off from overflowing our sewer systems and polluting our rivers.

It’s a problem Columbus was told to solve by the Environmental Protection Agency. At least 16 Rain Gardens have been installed so far in Clintonville and hundreds more are on the way.

But some residents are not happy about it.

“What happens when someone drives their car into one of them?” Homeowner John Bills said of the new rain gardens.

Homeowners in Clintonville say the rain gardens are dangerous and take up valuable parking spaces.

