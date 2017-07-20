Coffee product recalled due to pharmaceutical ingredient similar to Viagra

By Published:

(WCMH)– A natural herbs coffee product is being recalled after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found undeclared milk, and an undeclared pharmaceutical product similar to one found in Viagra.

According to the FDA recall, an analysis of New Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee, sold by Bestherbs Coffee LLC, showed desmethyl carbodenafil in the product.

This ingredient is similar in structure to sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra- a drug prescribed for erectile dysfunction.

The instant coffee is used as a male enhancement product, according to the website.

Bestherbs Coffee LLC is voluntarily recalling the product, which was reportedly sold nationwide from July 2014 through June 2016. No illnesses have been reported, but the FDA says the undisclosed products may poorly interact with other prescription drugs.

If you have purchased the product, you can return it to Bestherbs Coffee LLC for a refund check for the total cost and shipping.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s