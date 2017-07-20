Columbus bomb squad warns of homemade explosives danger

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Fire Department and Bomb Squad send out a warning to parents days after two Olentangy School teens were accused of making a bomb in their apartments. The two soon to be sophomores are now facing charges, after a neighbor found one of their explosives floating in a nearby retention pond. One of the teens even had a youtube channel, where he would post videos making these highly dangerous devices.

Battalion Chief Steve Martin with the Columbus Fire Department said the teen didn’t intend to hurt anyone.

“It seemed more to be a fascination with creating an explosive and watching it blow up,” said Martin.

Martin said there are so many online tutorials glorify bomb making, but just because its successful on video, doesn’t mean you’ll have the same result.

“Heat from an unknown source . You might get something and drop it. Just the jolt of dropping it could set something off,” said Martin.

Martin also talked about an incident that happened on April 5, 2016 in one east Columbus neighborhood. The Columbus Bomb Squad was called out to a house on the 600 block of South Hampton Road, where they found materials to make bombs. Roberto Innis, Jr., 22, and Alfonso Mobley, are accused of making an explosive device.

The house where it all happened has been demolished now. The two men, Innis and Alfonso Mobley, were apparently squatters. Mobley hands were severely injured. Authorities said both face jail time.

Chief Martin wants everyone to look at these two cases as an example of why you shouldn’t make explosive devices.