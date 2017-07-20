Columbus Police looking for armed robber dressed as undercover officer

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police need your help identifying an armed robber dressed as an undercover police officer.

On July 10 police said the man knocked on the door of a home on Alcott Road, identifying himself as a police officer and claiming he had a warrant to come inside.

The victims told police he was wearing a bullet proof vest with a badge pinned on it.

One inside, Sgt. Shawn Laird with the Columbus Police Robbery Unit said he forced the two occupants at gun point into a bedroom and robbed them of a safe.

Neither occupant was injured. Laird said the man took off in a tan Chrysler 300 vehicle. The man is described as a white male, 40-50 years old, heavyset and 5′ 6″ to 6 feet tall. He was also wearing a tan floppy hat.

If you recognize this man police ask you to call the Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 614-462-TIPS (8477).

