Columbus Police looking for caretaker accused of taking disabled adult’s debit card

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for a man accused of taking a disabled adult’s debit card and using it without permission.

Police say Charles Lamonte Cain was the adult’s caretaker and did not have authorization to use it for personal needs. A warrant is out for his arrest, according to court records.

Anyone who has information about Cain is asked to contact Det. M. Perry in the fraud and forgery unit at 614-645-2407 or at MPerry@columbuspolice.org, or contact Central Ohio CrimeStoppers at 614-461-TIPS.