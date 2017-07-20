‘DUI-E’ law taking effect in Washington to crack down on distracted driving with electronics

OLYMPIA, WA (NBC News)–A new law will have millions of drivers thinking twice, before they even pick up their cell phones, and that’s exactly what it’s supposed to do.

It’s a crackdown on driving under the influence of electronics.

While texting is illegal across much of the country, Washington is now the 14th state mandating drivers put down their phones or pay up.

The law is similar to others across the country, but with a headline-making name: DUI-E, which stands for driving under the influence of electronics.

Now, police officers can stop and ticket drivers just for holding an electronic device, even while stopped. The laws are finally catching up to today’s technology.

Washington state troopers say the law is overdue.

The new law allows for “minimal use of a finger” to activate an app or device, but only while the phone is in a mounted cradle and the car is parked.

You must start your music and GPS before you begin your drive, and browsing social media or streaming movies is illegal.

If you fail to follow these rules, the initial fine for violators is $136, nearly double that for a second citation. And with every distracted driving offense going on your record, insurance rates could rise.