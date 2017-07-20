Elon Musk: Hyperloop gets verbal approval for NY to DC route with 29 minute travel time

By Published: Updated:

NEW YORK (WCMH) — Elon Musk says he has received a verbal agreement for an approval to building a Hyperloop route from New York to Washington D.C.

Musk says the route will include a stop in Philadelphia and Baltimore before, and only take 29 minutes total.

RELATED: Columbus to Chicago in 30 minutes? Hyperloop could make it possible

Hyperloop uses magnetic levitation allowing you to glide at airplane speed in pods moving through tunnels above or below ground. Thousands of cities applied. Columbus is one of just dozens left.

Columbus is one of 35 semi-finalists to build the super-fast transportation system that would connect Chicago to Pittsburgh through Columbus.

Instead of a three hour drive you could get to Pittsburgh in just 10-15 minutes.

And forget seven hours in the car to Chicago. It would take less than 30 minutes.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s