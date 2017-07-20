Family kicked off JetBlue flight after baby kicks seat

MIAMI, FL (KRON) — A family, who was on a JetBlue flight in South Florida, wants answers after they say the crew kicked them off the plane because of their upset baby.

But the airline says it was the parents who were behaving badly.

The confrontation was recorded on video. Things for the family took a turn when instead of flying home, they, along with all their other passengers, were forced off the plane.

Here is some of the confrontation that was recorded.

“I’m not getting off the plane. I have three kids! What do you want me to do? Where do you want me to go?” Mandy Ifrah said.

That is just the beginning.

Ifrah says her family was kicked off a JetBlue flight from Fort Lauderdale going to New York.

She says her 1-year-old daughter was agitated and started kicking the seat in front of her when that passenger threatened to tie her daughter’s feet together.

“The plane at that point just back around goes back to the gate and security from JetBlue gets onto the flight….And tells me and my family…to grab our things and get off the plane,” Ifrah said. “It was just embarrassing. It was…it was horrible.”

JetBlue says the family was asked to leave not because of the baby’s kicking, but instead after a “verbal altercation that included physical threats and profanities against a nearby customer.”

Mandy says that is not true. The family did get on a flight the next day.

JetBlue says it might ban the family for life and applauded the crew members “for their professional handling of this unfortunate incident.”