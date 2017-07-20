Florida man shoots at AT&T workers outside home after argument

Published:

HIALEAH, FL (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man shot at two AT&T trucks because they were parked in front of his driveway.

Cellphone video shows 64-year-old Jorge Jove calmly walking around the first truck and shooting at all four tires on Wednesday. Jove then walked to the second truck and opened fire. He reloaded the gun several times.

The Miami Herald reports AT&T technician Derrick Taylor could be heard saying that there was a man shooting the tires and the engines of the truck.

Hialeah Sgt. Carl Zogby said in an email that Jove was upset because the trucks were parked in front of his driveway.

Authorities say charges are pending. It’s unclear if Jove has a lawyer.

