How old is too old for the club? Survey says 37

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — How old is too old to hit the clubs?

If you guessed 37, you’d be in agreement with a new survey conducted by British electrical retailer Currys PC World.

The survey asked 5,000 adults that question and found most people agree 37 is the age where you’re officially too old to have a night out at the clubs. It also found that 37% of adults say its “tragic” to see an adult at the club who is 40 or older.

The study also found that 31 is the age that most people stop hitting clubs and bars hard because they no longer want to deal with hangovers, dressing up, finding a babysitter or getting a cab.

