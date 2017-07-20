Iconic Atari releasing new console

NEW  YORK (WCMH) — Atari was the first big name for in-home video games, and the company appears to be appealing to nostalgia in the design of its next model.

According to CNN, Atari is giving a limited sneak peek at its new console, the “Atari-Box.”

The design is reminiscent of the original console, with wood paneling, ribbed lines, and a raised back.

The gaming pioneer says it will come with four USB ports, an SD card slot and HDMI.

Other than that, Atari didn’t offer a lot of details; writing in a newsletter, “We’re not teasing you intentionally; we want to get this right,” indicating that the design may be in flux.

