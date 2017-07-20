BALTIMORE, MD (WBAL) A 90-second clip of a Baltimore police body camera video led to the dismissal of a drug case, and 53 other cases that involve the same officer might be under review.

There’s controversy over a Baltimore City police body-camera video and whether it shows an officer tampering with evidence.

The clip is a snapshot of what appears to be an officer mishandling evidence.

The video, which was used in connection with a drug arrest in January, was released Wednesday by the Public Defender’s Office.

“(It’s) a very serious allegation made by the Public Defender’s Office here in Baltimore that Baltimore police officers planted drugs on suspects.

That’s as serious as it gets. I take it very seriously.

“Our Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating this matter,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said.

The Police Department released more video associated with the allegation later Wednesday afternoon, showing different perspectives. Still, altogether, the videos do not make a cut-and-dried case. Police also have witnesses to speak with.