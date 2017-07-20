Men accused of pelting police lieutenant with eggs

LAKELAND, FL (WFLA) – Two suspected criminals got more than they bargained for when they pelted a bicyclist with eggs at a popular lake.

While on duty Tuesday night, Lakeland Police Lieutenant Michael Lewis was on break, riding his bike around Lake Hollingsworth. The lieutenant was not wearing his uniform, he was dressed in biking clothes and a helmet.

A car drove by and pelted him with eggs in the back of the head. The eggs hit him so hard, the lieutenant thought he was hit with a can of soda.

“I heard a car coming up behind me and I was in the bike lane and then all the sudden I felt something hit the back of my head. It hit me so hard I actually thought it was like a Coke can or something,” said Lt. Lewis.

Little did the men know, they just pelted a police officer, and instant karma kicked in.

Lieutenant Lewis is an experienced biker and took off after the men. He managed to get a description of the car.

“They turned up a side street so I just peddled as hard as I could going up the road, pulling out my cell phone, calling it officer all at the same time,” said the lieutenant. “I gave him a description of the car, and he put it on the radio and pretty quickly the officers converged on the area and found the car and pulled them him over.”

The responding officer he found more than just eggs in the car, he found drugs.

Hunter Jones and John Stone, both 18, were arrested on drug and battery charges.

Stone was arrested on charges of battery, possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jones was arrested on charges of culpable negligence, possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lt. Lewis said the incident “could have been very dangerous because like I said I did lose my balance for a second there. Maybe someone who isn’t quite as experienced on a bicycle they may have actually crashed,” and that he’s glad they were caught “because I’m sure based on the number of eggs that they had in their car there probably would’ve been a lot more victims that night.”

Police estimated the car the men were in was driving 30 mph when they threw eggs at the officer.