Minnesota town enforces two-dog limit on all homes

By Published: Updated:

WADENA, MN (KVLY) A controversial city ordinance in one area town is drawing worldwide attention.

A law on the books in Wadena, Minnesota says you can’t have more than two dogs per home.

Now one woman who says she was targeted by the Wadena Police Chief is fighting to get her dog back, after being forced to give him up.

Amber Block owns three basset hounds, and is in the process of re-homing her oldest dog, Flash.

“Out of the numerous over the limit households, we were hunted down by the chief of police as she knew we have three furry family members,” said Block.

Wadena has a kennel ordinance that only allows two dogs per home.

“It’s not very fair to anyone that’s what they are doing to our family,” said Block. “Right here on the property that I pay my taxes on and I don’t do anything to bother anyone else.”

But Block’s neighbor says the dogs are bothering people.

“It was to the point every time we were in our yard, in our driveway or front yard we would listen to her dogs bark,” said Block’s neighbor, Michelle Goldie.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s