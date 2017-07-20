WADENA, MN (KVLY) A controversial city ordinance in one area town is drawing worldwide attention.

A law on the books in Wadena, Minnesota says you can’t have more than two dogs per home.

Now one woman who says she was targeted by the Wadena Police Chief is fighting to get her dog back, after being forced to give him up.

Amber Block owns three basset hounds, and is in the process of re-homing her oldest dog, Flash.

“Out of the numerous over the limit households, we were hunted down by the chief of police as she knew we have three furry family members,” said Block.

Wadena has a kennel ordinance that only allows two dogs per home.

“It’s not very fair to anyone that’s what they are doing to our family,” said Block. “Right here on the property that I pay my taxes on and I don’t do anything to bother anyone else.”

But Block’s neighbor says the dogs are bothering people.

“It was to the point every time we were in our yard, in our driveway or front yard we would listen to her dogs bark,” said Block’s neighbor, Michelle Goldie.