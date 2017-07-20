Missing children last seen in North Linden area of Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for two missing boys who could be with an older brother with warrants for his arrest.

According to Columbus police, Robert and Joshua Alexander were last seen around 9:30am in the area of Oakland Park and Cleveland Avenue.

Joshua Alexander is described as an 11-year-old black male standing 4’5″ and weighing around 70 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Joshua was last seen wearing dark colored shorts and no shirt.

Robert Alexander is described as a nine-year-old black male standing around four feet tall and weighing around 70 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was also wearing dark colored shorts and no shirt.

Police say the two are possibly with their 15-year-old brother who has warrants for his arrest.

If you have information about the children or locate them, police ask that you not approach them. Instead, call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.

