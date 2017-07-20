One hospitalized after shooting in North Linden

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A female victim was taken to Grant Medical Center after a shooting in the area of East Weber Road and Cleveland Avenue.

Columbus Police say the woman is in “unstable” condition. The shooting happened around 11:45am Thursday.

There is no suspect information at this time. Columbus SWAT has been called to the scene.

