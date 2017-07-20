COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There are 10 new four-legged officers dedicated to sniffing out drugs in central Ohio.

The K9 officers graduated from the Ohio State Highway Patrol training program Thursday and were all trained in-house.

The OSHP posted a photo of seven of the dogs and their handlers, and said the dogs “will become instrumental in continuing the mission to remove drugs from Ohio’s roads and neighborhoods.”

The dogs and their handlers will serve in various communities around Ohio, including Whitehall, Gallipolis, and Columbus.