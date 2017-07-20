Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington dead at age 41

LOS ANGELES (WCMH/AP) — The Los Angeles County coroner says Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who sold millions of albums with a unique mix of hard rock, hip-hop and rap, was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on Thursday. He was 41.

TMZ reports Bennington hanged himself at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates. His body was discovered Thursday morning.

Coroner spokesman Brian Elias says they are investigating Bennington’s death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available.

Bennington, who sported piercings and tattoos, struggled with drug and alcohol addictions at various times during his life. He was married and is survived by six children.

PHOTOS: Chester Bennington

Linkin Park was founded in 1996, and Bennington joined in 1999. The rock band rose to fame with their debut album “Hybrid Theory” in 2000, and recorded hits such as “In The End,” “Numb,” “Breaking the Habit,” “What I’ve Done,” and “New Divide.”

Members of the music community began sharing photos and memories of Bennington shortly after his death was announced, including Lacuna Coil frontwoman Cristina Scabbia and the bands OneRepublic and Imagine Dragons.

Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us 😞 — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017

no words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington. — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) July 20, 2017

For anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours every day at 1-800-273-8255.

Bennington and guitarist Brad Delson performed Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” for the crowd of mourners at Chris Cornell’s funeral, including Brad Pitt, Pharrell Williams, James Franco, Christian Bale and numerous members of rock royalty, many of whom were moved to tears. Cornell, the lead vocalist for Soundgarden and Audioslave, would have been 53 on Thursday.

Bennington wrote a letter to Cornell the day his body was discovered.

With all of my love @chriscornell. https://t.co/NFz0dnxfp8—

Chester Bennington (@ChesterBe) May 18, 2017

