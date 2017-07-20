Texas man loses 230 pounds and joins the Army

By Published:

ABILENE, TX (KRBC) An Abilene, Texas man fulfilled his childhood dream after losing over 200 pounds in order to join the United States Army.

William Guinn Jr. was officially sworn in to the Army during a ceremony that took place in Dallas on Thursday – a proud moment that’s been over a year in the making.

Guinn told KTAB and KRBC he looked in the mirror in February of 2016 and decided he was tired of being overweight, so he went to a local gym and began working with trainers and nutrition specialists to get into shape.

Over the next 14 months, he spent countless hours working toward his goal in and outside the gym, sometimes going for an hour-long run after a two-hour-long workout.

Through this hard work and dedication, Guinn ultimately lost half of his body weight and dropped to 230 pounds from his original weight of 460 pounds.

Guinn said one of the biggest motivations behind his weight loss was joining the military so he could follow in his grandparents’ foot steps.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s