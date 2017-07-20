Today is the 48th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing

WASHINGTON (AP) — On this day in 1969, astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin became the first men to walk on the moon after reaching the surface in their Apollo 11 lunar module.
Apollo 11 was the first NASA space mission to land two men on the moon.
The Apollo 11 mission began on July 16, 1969 when Apollo 11 launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Apollo 11 returned safely to Earth on July 24, 1969.
