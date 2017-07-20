Today is the 48th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing

WASHINGTON (AP) — On this day in 1969, astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin became the first men to walk on the moon after reaching the surface in their Apollo 11 lunar module.

Apollo 11 was the first NASA space mission to land two men on the moon.

The Apollo 11 mission began on July 16, 1969 when Apollo 11 launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Apollo 11 returned safely to Earth on July 24, 1969.

PHOTOS: Apollo 11 Moon Landing View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The Apollo 11 Lunar Module ascent stage is photographed from the command service module during rendezvous in lunar orbit, July 20, 1969. The large dark colored area in the background is Smith's Sea. The Earth rises above the lunar horizon. (AP Photo/NASA) SPACE EXPLORATION, MOON LANDING, FIRST MAN TO WALK ON THE MOON, SPACECRAFT, AMERICAN ASTRONAUT, APOLLO 11 MISSION, DECENDING LADDER, LUNAR SURFACE, MODULE, CAPSULE SPACE EXPLORATION, APOLLO 11 MISSION, FIRST MAN TO LAND ON MOON, WALK ON MOON, AMERICAN ASTRONAUT WITH U.S. FLAG, SPACE SUIT, LUNAR SURFACE, FOOTPRINTS, CENTURY SHOWCASE FILE - In this July 1969 file photo, Astronaut Edwin Aldrin walks by the footpad of the Apollo 11 Lunar Module. (AP/Photo, NASA, file) Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot, stands on the lunar surface after the Apollo 11 moon landing on July 20, 1969. The Lunar Module is seen in the background. (AP PHOTO) President Richard Nixon looks at the Apollo 11 astronauts in the isolation unit aboard the USS Hornet after splashdown and recovery, July 24, 1969. The astronauts, left to right, are: Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin. (AP Photo) FILE - In this July 24, 1969 file photo U.S. Navy personnel, protected by Biological Isolation Garments, is recovering the Apollo 11 crew from the re-entry vehicle, which landed safely in the Pacific Ocean on July 24, 1969, after an eight day mission on the moon. The first landing of a human being on the moon on July 20, 1969 celebrate its 40th anniversary this year 2009. (AP Photo/File)