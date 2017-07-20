Two hogs test positive for influenza at Franklin County Fair

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Agriculture says two hogs have tested positive for influenza at the Franklin County Fair.

The Franklin County Agricultural Society said Thursday that all hogs were removed from the fairgrounds Wednesday evening and the livestock area was disinfected.

The hogs’ exhibitor noticed there was an issue with his animals and reported it to the attending veterinarians.

“We do not presently have swine flu on the fairgrounds,” the FCAS said in a Facebook post on the Fair page.

4H exhibitors will still participate in the livestock option on Saturday, July 22.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact the Fair office at 614-876-7235.