Woman sentenced to 20 years for producing porn videos of 15-month-old

SEARCY, AR (WCMH) — An Arkansas woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for producing live pornographic videos featuring a 15-month-old baby.

Lacey Brooks, 31, was charged with one count of production of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography in federal court. Brooks pleaded guilty to both counts in January.

Thursday, United States District Judge Billy Roy Wilson sentenced Brooks to 20 years’ imprisonment, and 10 years of supervised release.

According to prosecutors, the charges were based on an investigation that began in Tyler, Texas, when FBI agents arrested Brian Casper, who admitted that he requested child pornography from mothers he met on dating websites. A search of

Casper’s phone revealed a series of screenshots dated August 25, 2015, which appeared to have been taken while Casper was using Skype and chatting with a female using the screen name “Lacy.”

The screenshots depicted a baby, naked from the waist down, exposing her genitals, according to prosecutors. Some of the screenshots showed the baby lying naked on an open diaper underneath the buttocks of the baby. There were also multiple screenshots showing a sex toy being placed on the exposed genitals of the baby.

On KIK Messenger, prosecutors said Casper had sexually explicit conversations with Brooks involving the baby.

Casper pleaded guilty to the federal charge of conspiracy to produce child pornography and was sentenced in the Eastern District of Texas to 336 months in prison.

On September 22, 2015, Brooks was arrested and admitted to meeting Casper online, communicating with him on the KIK application, and using Skype to send the individual live recordings of herself inappropriately touching the baby. Brooks admitted to placing the sex toy against the baby, according to prosecutors.

“The sexual exploitation of a baby for the gratification of someone Brooks met on the internet is disgusting and violates all sense of human decency,” said Acting United States Attorney Patrick C. Harris. “Protecting children who cannot protect themselves remains a top priority of our office and we will relentlessly prosecute those who violate the trust that children inherently put in them.”